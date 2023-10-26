Young Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong turned 20 years on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Spendilove shared beautiful photos to celebrate her transition from a teenager to womanhood

The photos triggered many reactions from the actress' followers who were excited by her growth

Young Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has popped up on social media with new stunning photos to celebrate her birthday.

The young actress who burst onto the acting scene as a little girl has grown into a big and tall lady. She turned 20 years old on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

In her birthday photos shared on Instagram, Spendi, as she is affectionately called, shows herself as a stylish young woman, as she leaves teenagehood.

Actress Spendilove Acheampong has turned 20 years old Photo source: @spendilove_acheampong

Source: Instagram

Spendilove glows in blue and white

The actress 'slayed' in blue and white. She wore a white with spaghetti straps which had been tucked into blue trousers.

In the first slide, she stood with a glass of wine in her hand and smiled heartily. The second slide showed a full pose with Spendi exhibiting her white shoes.

"Here's to celebrating life's beautiful moments! ," she captioned her photos.

Spendilove's birthday photos trigger lovely wishes

The photos shared by Spendilove, who completed SHS last year, have garnered massive reactions online. Many of the commenters wished her well.

tracey_boakye said:

Happy birthday dear

anthonio_magarlito said:

Blessed birthday to you

emefa_delia said:

Glorious birthday dear, you're a blessing ❤❤❤

sandra_kusi_appiah said:

Happy birthday dear friend ❤️

holmesadnan said:

Happy birthday dear

dapaahabel said:

Happy birthday beautiful. God bless your new age. Enjoy your special day

Nine photos of Spendilove excite fans

Meanwhile, the young Kumawood actress recently got many falling in love with her after her photos emerged on social media.

The photos showed the once-child actress looking all grown as a teenager with so much beauty.

More photos of Spendilove later surfaced online following the buzz around the earlier photos she released.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh