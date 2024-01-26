Joseph Paintsil, in a video, sang a gospel tune passionately, and his voice sounded very good as he showed off another side of him

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has revealed another talent besides his football skills. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Paintsil was seen singing a gospel tune passionately, and his voice sounded amazing as he showed off his vocal prowess.

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil Photo Source: joe_paintsil

The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed him sitting in a studio and singing. Paintsil sang with so much emotion and conviction that one could easily mistake him for a professional singer.

The Ghanaian winger had many Ghanaians surprised with his vocal prowess, and they praised him for his talent and faith.

Joseph Paintsil warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SANTANA said:

thank you god believe god greatness

ALI DENNIS commented:

I am going to follow you on all platforms because of this lovely voice

Adwoba reacted:

God bless you I am really down at this moment, bit seeing this your video gives me hope. God bless you

mosesmichael855 said:

honestly, Joseph paints il are very humble. He came to my shop and the way we vibe alone. Big ups, bro. I pray u start in our games.

Ralf Kobby commented:

If not for football like u still no get problem u can become a pastor n still make it

Bondzie reacted:

People are saying footballers are using juju and tins, but now I see it is different.God bless u, Joseph penstil

Joseph Paintsil issues apology

In another story, Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has apologized to Ghanaians for the Black Stars' poor performance in the African Cup of Nations.

He expressed regret and emphasized the importance of learning from what he described as an "unforgettable experience."

The apology follows a similar one from Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku, both acknowledging the disappointment faced by Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh