Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has apologized to Ghanaians for the Black Stars' poor performance in the African Cup of Nations

He expressed regret and emphasized the importance of learning from what he described as an "unforgettable experience"

The apology follows a similar one from Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku, both acknowledging the disappointment faced by Ghanaians

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil, has extended an apology to the people of Ghana for the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire.

Expressing regret for the "shambolic display," Paintsil emphasized the team's sincere apology and noted the importance of learning from the unforgettable experience.

The apology from Genk winger follows a similar one issued by Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku, who acknowledged the pain and disillusionment caused to Ghanaians and expressed deep regret for the team's failure in the competition.

Joseph Paintsil said they were grateful to Ghanaians for supporting the team even in their low moments Photo credit: @Ghanafaofficial

Source: Facebook

What Joseph Paintsil said in his tweet

In a post shared on X, formally Twitter Joseph Piantsil said the AFCON 2023 was an unforgettable experience where they have learnt lessons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He added his appreciation to Ghanaians for still supporting them even in the hardest times.

"Sincere apologies to the good people of Ghana. We are truly sorry for not meeting your expectations.Important lessons to take away from this unforgettable experience. Thank you for coming through with your support in our low moments."

GFA fires Chris Hughton

In the wake of Ghana's exit from the tournament, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) took decisive action by firing Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and dissolving the entire technical committee.

The GFA's statement, issued late Tuesday, confirmed the termination of Hughton's contract and the dissolution of the Black Stars' technical team.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaians on social media have demanded the resignation GFA President, Kurt Okraku and his executive body.

According to most people the Kurt Okraku-led GFA executive have supervised the appointment of six coaches and they have all not performed to expectation.

Under his leadership, Ghana is about to recruit a seventh coach in six years, which many believe should not be the case.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh