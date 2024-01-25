Global site navigation

Dancegod Lloyd Pranks Ghanaians With Fake Afronita Unveiling, Video Sparks Humour
Dancegod Lloyd Pranks Ghanaians With Fake Afronita Unveiling, Video Sparks Humour

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Dancegod Lloyd took the opportunity to use Afronita's recent departure from the DWP Academy to pull a fast one on unsuspecting Ghanaains
  • In a video, Dancegod announced that he was unveiling Afronita as a new member of his crew, only for him to pull out, musician Mr Drew out
  • The video sparked humorous reactions as the victims of the prank admitted that they had fallen for the dancer's practical joke

Ghanaian dance sensation Dancegod Lloyd has pulled off a hilarious prank on his fans and followers by pretending to announce Afronita as the newest member of his dance crew.

In a video posted on his TikTok account, Dancegod Lloyd said he had a presentation for his supporters.

Dancegod Lloyd then asked his fans to welcome her to his crew. However, as he revealed his guest, it was not Afronita, but rather musician, Mr Drew, who started dancing to his latest release, 'Saara'.

The video showed Dancegod Lloyd laughing while Mr Drew danced. Many of his fans commented that they hoped it was Afronita, who recently left the DWP Academy to pursue her own career.

The video has since gone viral, with thousands of views and comments. Many of the fans admitted that they fell for the prank and praised Dancegod Lloyd for his sense of humour.

Dancegod Llloyd gets fans talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Francaa said:

I've watched it several times . Ajeii can't stop watching

Beautycommented:

Buh where is Afronita..you got me there

Linda reacted:

Lloyd is effortlessly funny...trying everything to make this girl smile.God sees all.may he bless u abundantly❤

Afia Linda also reacted:

reincarnation of Afronitaa

DWP dancer Lisa Quarma speaks on marriage

In another story, DWP Academy dancer Lisa Quama has opened up on her relationship status, claiming to be single.

According to Lisa, she is 'dating Jesus' and does not have time for any worldly relationship.

She explained that she is not interested in getting married so there is no need for her to get involved in any relationship which would only lead her to fornicate.

