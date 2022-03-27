Racheal Osei is looking all flashy on her white wedding as the first video from her dressing room has dropped online

In the video Racheal was seen begging bloggers not to post her videos and pictures until she comes out

Racheal is getting married to business mogul Kojo Jones in a plush white wedding on Sunday March 27, 2022 in Accra

Racheal Osei, the beautiful bride of business mogul, Kojo Jones is looking classy on her wedding day as her first video has dropped online.

A video of Racheal looking all geared up for her white wedding has taken over Instagram.

In the video, Kojo Jones' wife-to-be, is spotted in her white gown looking as beautiful as expected.

Racheal: Kojo Jones' bride begs not to post her video until she steps out (Photo credit: Kojo Jones/Instagram)

From the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Racheal was all smiles as her stunning outfit fits her perfectly.

Many bloggers were in her room taking pictures and videos of her beautiful looks and a well-designed outfit.

She was the heard begging bloggers not to post anything about her until she comes out.

Fans react to her plea and silky voice

The video of Racheal has attracted positive reactions from followers on Instagram as they couldn't have enough of her

maame_sn:

She is gorgeous

real_kisu_gh:

See voice

_officialyvonne:

Asem o lol. But the video has already been posted

_nanayaa.amoah:

Ohia ye forken oo. She looks sooo beautiful and stunning . Congratulations osikani yere

esi_shodily:

She’s looks absolutely stunning

dietersfoods:

Goodness me

Source: YEN.com.gh