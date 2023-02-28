A Ghanaian man abroad got pleasantly surprised after he heard a white man speak fluent Twi right beside him

In a video on TikTok, the white man said he leant how to speak the language due to his association with the Church of Pentecost

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the Obroni for his fluency when it comes to the Twi language

A young white man has thrown social media into a frenzy after a video of him speaking Twi, a popular Ghanaian language surfaced.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @veronhussein, the young white man often known as Obroni in Ghanaian parlance was spotted speaking to someone in Twi.

The one who was filming the video was taken aback by the fluency with which he spoke so he drew close to him to find out more about him.

In his interaction, it was revealed that the white man was of Moldovan and Afghanistan descent.

The Ghanaian man quizzed how he learnt to speak Twi with such fluency to which the man answered saying he attended the Church of Pentecost for 10 years and that is how he learnt the language.

At that point, the Ghanaian jokingly said the white man qualifies for a Ghana card.

Ghanaian commend the Obroni for speaking Twi fluently

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 13,000 likes and 400 comments

Netizens who reacted to the video were amazed at the man’s fluency in Twi whereas others also commended him.

Fofie:

He speaks the twi so well and fast I didn’t even hear the “where he learnt the twi from” part

Nana Adwoa:

And the way they feel proud when they can speak twi

Seth pope

The boy speaks better twi than me

Angel Ot:

Why can he speak it better than me naww I gotta get better

Dxaxm:

You wot mate he speaks better twi than me

Dorothy’s:

Nah now I’m embarrassed

