A young lady who fixed very long nails and chose to grind pepper with it has recently sparked reactions on social media

She was captured in a video struggling to cut onions and doing her best to navigate using the earthenware bowl

A netizen teased her, saying she did the most fixing the long nails and struggling to go about her business thanks to it

A young lady has recently got her fellow Ghanaian massively talking after a video of her grinding pepper in super long nails surfaced on social media.

Ghanaian girl cutting onions and grinding pepper, surprised young lady Photo credit: @rainbowsarf/TikTok, Roos Koole

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @rainbowsarf had her busily cutting some vegetables into an earthenware bowl and then attempting to grind them into a fine paste. Her long nails were, unfortunately, making it difficult for her to properly grind, but she kept on trying.

Ghanaians who saw the video definitely refused to scroll aware without commenting. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 25,000 likes with over 1000 comments and 596 shares.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@midey449 said:

You are all stressing yourself

@peazyvibians teased:

When person get peace of mind and she no want peace but violence

@23jaystarjanise said:

the day those things will enter your eyes u will confirm....yishhhhhhhhhh

@ghanaflower1 replied:

I love to look good and classy but i am not a fun of nails and eye stickers. Kind of beauty stress

From @christianasamuel4:

Even me am feeling ur pain

The full video has been linked below;

Lady With Long Nails Struggles To Type On Her Smartphone In Viral Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another viral video gathered steam on social media as it captured the moment a lady fixed nails that were extreme in length and attempted to use her smartphone.

The process was more difficult for her than trying to push a stationary wall as she hardly made any headway while trying to use her knuckles to tap on the particular letters she wanted to type on the keyboard.

While some wondered whether she took her activities into consideration before fixing the nails, others thought ladies usually had the solutions figured out before engulfing themselves in such situations.

Source: YEN.com.gh