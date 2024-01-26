Ghanaian businessman Prince Kofi Amoabeng has disclosed that he wore the same pair of shoes and wristwatch for over two decades

The former boss of defunct UT Bank shared some financial advice during an interview on Starr Chat

Ghanaians in the comment section of the post admired his vulnerability and honesty during the interview

The former CEO of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, highlighted his unique lifestyle choices and financial decisions after claiming to have worn the same shoe and watch for over 20 years.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng looks classy in photos. Image Credit: @kofi_amoabeng

Source: Instagram

Prince Kofi Amoabeng shared financial advice

In an exclusive interview on Starr FM's Starr Chat with seasoned media personality Bola Ray, Prince Kofi Amoabeng revealed that before he became an ambassador for Caveman Watches, he wore his old watch for over 20 years.

He further explained that since he bagged the ambassadorial deal, he lived lavishly and changed his watches often.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sharing some financial advice, he said that when he was the CEO of the defunct UT Bank, he lived lavishly. He said he acquired a 10-bedroom mansion, which he felt was his worst financial decision.

Mr Amoabeng said that he had to sell the mansion when he lost the bank because he had no money.

"When you have money, a lot of people gravitate towards you. It's hard to tell who your real friends are, and that's confusing," he told Bola Ray in the interview.

Exclusive interview of Prince Kofi Amoabeng on Starr Chat.

Reactions from Ghanaians to the video

Ghanaians admired how financially aware Prince Kofi Amoabeng is after watching his interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat.

davieslyon10-bedroom said:

This is one of the most honest guys around. God bless you

princestunna said:

He’s not broke. He just got smarter about money.

farcry99 said:

I heard so much about this man when I was in GH…he was very well-to-do. Make hay while the sun shines coz it may not always be Christmas for you. He was a very decent and humble man as well. I hope he finds the way back stronger and better than he was before.

festus_grup said:

I will believe the watch story, but for the shoe diierr, Chief, with all due respect, it's not true

dsally3 said:

I need to meet this man.. there’s a lot I want to learn from him.

gadgetz.homes said:

What brand of shoes and watch can last for 20 years? I need to know that. What's all this?

"It was painful": Kofi Amoabeng speaks about not sleeping with female staff

YEN.com.gh reported that Prince Kofi Amoabeng said he never slept with any of his female staff at his defunct UT Bank.

He said he launched a policy that prohibited bosses at the various branches from having an affair with their subordinates for promotions or applicants in the job-securing process.

He further stated that abstaining from having an affair with the staff was tough and painful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh