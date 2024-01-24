A video of Ghanaian professional footballer Daniel Amartey stripping off his country's jersey after the draw in a match against Mozambique in the 2023 AFCON has gone viral

The defender was seen removing his entire jersey and throwing it into the crowd of Ghanaian supporters and later on wrapping his bottom with a Ghana flag cloth

Many read several meanings into his kind gesture in the comment section of the video

A video of Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey removing his jersey after the country failed to win their match against Mozambique and qualify for the next stage at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has surfaced on social media.

Black Stars player Daniel Amartey stripped his entire jersey on the pitch and threw it into the crowd of Ghanaian supporters after the team's 2-2 draw against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The video was captured at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara stadium, and the media took pictures and videos of his kind gesture.

Also, some fans were kind enough and threw their Ghana flag cloth for him to use to wrap around his bottom since he was only left with his boxers.

Video of Daniel Amartey stripping off his jersey and throwing it to fans.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Daniel Amartey removing his Black Stars jersey

Many Ghanaian football fans read meaning into the gesture of Daniel Amartey as he removed his jersey and threw it into the crowd of Ghanaian supporters.

Below are reactions:

delavegavaga said:

They have treated him unfairly. How can you put a quality player on bench?

miz_debbie said:

A man understands his purpose. It’s sad that Ghana didn’t go far .

__prince_arthur__ said:

A good sign of respect

iamazing_barber said:

He’s done with you people

black.king.panther said:

Literally means he’s done playing for the team

systa.akosua874 said:

Add the boots and everything

bigstepper000 said:

The ladies be like, the camera man had just one job

Chris Hughton sacked as Ghana Black Stars Coach After AFCON exit

YEN.com.gh reported that Chris Hughton has been sacked as the Ghana Black Stars coach after less than a year on the job.

Hughton was relieved of his duties after the Black Stars were eliminated in the group stages of the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

In a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the organisation also decided to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

