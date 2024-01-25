Singer Gyakie had a day out in Kumasi where she has lived most of her life

The artiste, who is usually on the road due to her global traction and demand, was spotted in Bosomtwe with her friends

Before she set off for the trip, she shared an adorable selfie moment of herself and her dad, which has gotten many netizens talking

Ghanaian musician Gyakie, who was recently adjudged as Yen Entertainment Awards' Best Female Artiste of the Year, has been spotted living her best life in Kumasi where she was brought up.

The Sony-signed musician is usually far from home, moving between cities due to her global schedule.

On January 24, 2024, Gyakie took to Instagram to share profound memories as she explored the serene tour destination, Lake Bosomtwe, and enjoyed the company of her father and friends.

Gyakie on a day out in Kumasi

Before she set off, the "Rent Free" hitmaker was seen with her father, the veteran musician, Nana Acheampong.

She shared a selfie moment with her dad and lauded him for his musical exploits, calling him a legend.

In other posts sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian singer was seen enjoying a boat ride on Lake Bosomtwe with her friends.

Gyakie took time to interact with some kids at the tour destination and partook in a childhood pastime riding a car tyre with her hand.

Netizens react to Gyakie's photo with her dad

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Gyakie's moments with her dad and friends.

iamwesleyboy sad:

wow that's her dad

mr_zulbab wrote:

A legacy to live on

iammavisklabi commented:

My all time favorite" Nanka 3b3y3 d3n"

@realStanleyOsei remarked::

Beautiful family

@drop_last added:

Legend Nana Acheampong!

Gyakie turns heads at Bisa Kdei's wedding

In another story, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Gyakie looking all radiant at Bisa Kdei's star-studded private wedding.

A video of Gyakie slay-walking for the cameras with other celebrity wedding guests, Sista Afia and Sefa caused a lot of stir online as many fans admired the three singers for their plus looks.

