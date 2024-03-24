Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong's wife Amanda flaunter her white Maserati to her fashion store opening, Mandy's Outlet

She was dressed in a white suit vest and a long, flowing, pleated skirt that matched the colour of her luxury car

Many people admired her luxury lifestyle, while others talked about how she helped musician Hajia 4Reall rise up to fame

Amanda, the wife of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong, caught the attention of many when she stepped out in a white outfit that matched the colour of her luxury car, the Maserati.

Kennedy Agyapong's wife Amanda flaunts Maserati. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Agyapong's wife Amanda flaunts Maserati

In a video that surfaced on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, Amanda Agyapong arrived at the opening of her new fashion store, Mandy's Outlet, in her white Maserati Ghibli.

To match the white tone of her car, Kennedy Agyapong's ever-gorgeous wife rocked a flowing pleated skirt and a white suit vest.

She styled her look by carrying a black Christian Dior handbag and wore brown and black heel sandals.

Mrs Agyapong warmly welcomed guests to the store's opening, and guests who doubled as her fans seized the opportunity to take pictures with her.

According to the official website of Maserati, the Maserati Ghibli price starts at $85,300 (GH¢1,108,204.81).

Below is a video of Kennedy Agyapong's wife, Amanda, showing off her white Maserati.

Reactions as Kennedy Agyapong's wife Amanda showed off her white Maserati

The video got many people admiring Mrs Agyapong's luxury lifestyle as they wished to be like her one day. Others also talked about how she helped musician Hajia 4Reall rise up to fame.

Below are the comments:

bricanice_legitimate said:

I remember this lady paa.. some years ago, she made hajia4real popular..

kojoshugga said:

The videos will pop up again p33333, the ....

pappa_rhule said:

Maserati Ghibli nso monster machine ben, eei Zion

7riches_ said:

Shops de3 mo biee bi ooo Na y3 t) ade3 de333

iamkwamestory said:

God I will never be poor

dilvin_baby said:

The one who made hajia4real popular

goodgod_2000 said:

She took the bum enhancement out; she looks very beautiful

charity_otchere said:

U look beautiful and very simple,, sociable and not bossy.God bless your handiwork

Bawumia running mate: Ken Agyapong says he's not joining NPP flagbearer’s ticket

YEN.com.gh reported that Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has said he will not partner with the New Patriotic Party flagbearer in the 2024 polls.

Agyapong is also concerned he will be too outspoken and eventually undermine the president above him.

Speaking on the KSM Show on Pan African Television, the controversial MP said he would rather contribute away from the limelight.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh