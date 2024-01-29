Ligue 1 celebrated Andre Ayew's incredible bicycle kick goal against Lorient on January 28, 2023, helping his team win a point

The goal which he scored in injury time went viral on social media, with many folks commenting on the overhead strike

The official Ligue 1 account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the goal and captioned it with an expression of awe

The French Ligue 1 was in awe of Ghanaian striker Andre Ayew, who scored a spectacular bicycle kick goal in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw for Le Havre against Lorient on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The 33-year-old came off the bench in the 70th minute and scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to rescue his team from defeat. His first goal was a header from a free kick in the 85th minute, while his second goal was a sublime overhead kick from a cross in the 92nd minute.

The goal was so impressive that it went viral on social media, with many fans and pundits praising Ayew’s skill and technique. The official Ligue 1 account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the goal and captioned it with “André Ayew... are you kidding me?! ”.

The draw against Lorient kept Le Havre in the 11th position in the Ligue 1 table, with 23 points.

Andre Ayew sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lesskay_1 said:

you missed the chance to say 'Andre Ayew kidding me?'

k_stunner1 wrote:

Coachito see this a he go vex waa , you fit do all this wey you come kill Ghana

KwameTunechi3 commented:

It’s nice out there but not nice out here for we Ghanaians -NoLie

Chris Hughton gets called out

In another story, after Ghana's heartbreaking draw against Mozambique in their third AFCON group game, many people expressed their displeasure at the score line.

An ardent Black Stars fan, Obour the Juju Man, expressed his disappointment in the team, especially their coach, Chris Hughton.

After the game, he said he wanted the coach to be sacked and replaced with a local coach.

