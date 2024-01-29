Andre Ayew stunned many as he came on from the bench to score two goals for his club, Le Havre, on January 28, 2023, winning the point

Le Havre was two-one down against Lorient in the engaging Ligue 1 fixture, and Ayew was the hero of the day, silencing critics

The Black Stars skipper came under a lot of criticism following Ghana's early exit from the 2023 AFCON as he conceded a penalty in Ghana's last game

Black Stars legend Andre Ayew proved his critics wrong as he scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to salvage a 3-3 draw for Le Havre against Lorient in a thrilling Ligue 1 match on January 28, 2023.

Andre Ayew scores for his club Le Havre Photo Source: Ligue1_ENG

Source: Twitter

The Ghanaian international, who joined Le Havre right after leaving the Black Stars camp, came off the bench in the 70th minute when his team was trailing 2-1. He wasted no time in making an impact, as he scored to level the score.

However, Lorient regained the lead again in injury time through Mohamed Bamba. It looked like Le Havre would suffer a defeat, but Ayew had other ideas, as he showed his predatory instincts to smash a loose header in the box via an incredible bicycle kick. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Le Havre players and fans, who hailed Ayew as their hero.

Ayew's heroics silenced his detractors, who had questioned his commitment and form after Ghana's disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars captain had conceded a penalty in the dying minutes of their final group game against Mozambique, which resulted in a 2-2 draw and eliminated Ghana from the tournament.

Andre Ayew sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ruud_mikaelsen said:

Still not good enough to play for the black stars

DanielYamo88495 reacted:

Atonb3s not regular still can’t convince us Ghanaians

atogyire_spara wrote:

So he can score goals like this and contribute nicely to black stars exit 4rm the afcon hmm

Joseph Paintsil sings gospel

In another story, Joseph Paintsil sang a gospel tune passionately in a video, and his voice sounded very good as he showed off another side of him.

The Ghanaian winger had many surprised with his vocal prowess, and they praised him.

Some folks commented that they loved his passion and love for Christ, urging him to sing more often.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh