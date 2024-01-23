After Ghana's heartbreaking draw against Mozambique in their third AFCON group game, many people have expressed their displeasure at the score line

An ardent Black Stars fan, Obour the Juju Man, has expressed his disappointment in the team, especially their coach, Chris Hughton

After the game, he said he wants the coach to be sacked and replaced with a local coach

Ghana's game against Mozambique in the ongoing AFCON thrilled few because the team has received several backlash online. Many berated the coach's substitution tactics and overall skill over the team.

A fan of the Ghana team, Obour the Juju Man, has called them out for what he called a disappointing performance.

Jordan Ayew's performance in the game

In the game, Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace gave Ghana a 2-0 lead, but two goals in stoppage time from Geny Catamo and Reinildo Mandava of Mozambique secured a last-gasp comeback and virtually eliminated Ghana.

Jordan scored from the spot in the 15th minute after Antoine Semenyo was fouled in the box. In characteristic fashion, the Crystal Palace winger moved majestically and dummied before slotting the ball home, leaving the Mozambican goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

After the game which took place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, many people have shared their reactions to the national team's performance.

Kudus berated the team's performance, calling the draw a result of a lack of concentration.

Obour calls out Chris Hughton

The video of Obour was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram. He was leaving the stadium after the game and said he wished the team had done better to stand a greater chance of qualifying to the next stage of the competition.

He chided the team's captain, Dede Ayew, for not uniting the team and leading Ghana to concede a goal to Mozambique.

Obour also asked that the team be replaced with local Ghanaian players who he believes are better suited to play for Black Stars. The self-styled juju man also wants Chris Hughton sacked.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments under Obour's video. See some below.

pilotfro said:

The pain in the guys voice ehh . Eno be here ohhhh.

kofi_currency said:

Hmmmm we get better local players oooo hmmm but wickedness

rymerisla said:

The local players too are not playing anything . They go to Africa Champions league and disgrace us. We need to start everything afresh

sadat_munyez said:

Seriously what happened to the Black Stars?. Bring back Asamoah Gyan, Essien, muntari, Stephen Appiah…Black Stars were feared but now

AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton Accepts Responsibility For Black Stars' Woes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Chris Hughton accepted responsibility for Ghana's woes in the AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor performance.

