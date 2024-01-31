Yaw Dabo, in a video, shared a piece of advice with players from Dabo Soccer Academy and urged them to be respectful to one another

The actor taught the young boys how to address their colleagues and others, admonishing them not to use harsh words

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments, many Ghanaians were pleased with what he taught the young boys

Popular Ghanaian actor and soccer enthusiast Yaw Dabo has shared a video of himself giving some valuable advice to the players of his Dabo Soccer Academy.

The video, which was posted on his TikTok page, showed the actor teaching the young boys how to address their colleagues and others with respect and courtesy.

In the video, Yaw Dabo could be seen demonstrating how to avoid using harsh or insulting words. He also urges the boys to be humble and grateful for the opportunity to play football and learn while they are at the academy.

The video has received a lot of positive feedback from his fans and followers, who praised him for his good deeds and his role model status. Many Ghanaians commented that they were impressed by his passion for football and his dedication to nurturing the talents of the next generation.

Ghanaians praise Yaw Dabo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bigdreams339 wrote:

Government should invest here future blackstars players

omar Sterling commented:

yhh chairman is giving his team very good advice

NELSON NK wrote:

Good morning manager you are doing a very good job with your team

1234greatgomez commented:

Very true coach, respect is key paa

black wahab official said:

please, I have a little brother here. He is so talented in football ⚽ I want him to join your team please

Yaw Dabo laments about players' boots

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, lamented the number of players who show up with poor football boots at trials for his Dabo Soccer Academy.

The actor said most of the footwear the young boys use for trials is in terrible shape, but they complain when he does not pick them.

Dabo argued that it is unprofessional for aspiring pro footballers to show up for a trial without the proper toolkits to showcase their talent.

