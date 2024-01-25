Yaw Dabo, in a video, lamented about the number of players who show up at trials for his Dabo Soccer Academy with poor football boots

The actor said most of the footwear the young boys use for trials is in terrible shape, but they complain when he does not pick them

Dabo argued that it is unprofessional for aspiring pro footballers to show up for a trial without the right toolkits necessary for them to showcase their talent

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Yaw Dabo has stirred up a debate over the quality of football boots that some of the young players wear during trials for his soccer academy. In a video that went viral on social media, Dabo expressed his disappointment and frustration over the poor condition of the footwear that some of the aspiring footballers use to showcase their skills.

Yaw Dabo, who is the founder and owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, said that he expects the players to have the right equipment and attitude to demonstrate their professionalism and potential. He mentioned that he selects players based on their appearance, performance, and dedication. He also claimed that some players complain when he does not pick them, even though they do not meet his standards.

Dabo's comments have sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some supporting his views and others criticizing him for being insensitive and elitist. Some people argue that most young boys who come for trials are from poor backgrounds and cannot afford to buy quality footwear. They also said Dabo should focus on the players' talent and passion rather than their boots and equipment.

Yaw Dabo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nel-Alvin commented:

Eiii so your academy is for rich kids

MR.BAAH said:

The question is who would wear ton shirts for an interview when he has a new one. If he has a different boots wouldn’t he have brought it?

MISTY1326 reacted:

Masa if he had some he wouldn’t be coming with that wae.And besides you should have got him some

The strict rules at Dabo's academy

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, spoke to a group of young players vying to join his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

The actor told the young boys that the rules in his academy were very strict, adding that he did not tolerate indiscipline.

He told the boys that it was compulsory for players at Dabo Soccer Academy to sleep by 8 PM.

