Ghanaian rap star Sarkodie has finally dropped the official music video for his hit song Otan, which has been highly anticipated by fans since its release last year. The song, which has been an anthem all over the country, talks about overcoming challenges and staying strong in the face of adversity.

The music video tells a story that matches the theme of the song very well. It shows Sarkodie's challenges as an artiste and a celebrity, facing various obstacles, such as betrayal. However, he managed to overcome them and find happiness in the end.

The video has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, who praised the rapper for his storytelling skills and the quality of the production. Many fans commented that the video was one of the best they had seen from Sarkodie in recent times and that it showed his artistic vision and creativity.

Sarkodie's Otan music video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SIR RADO said:

Asuwear the best music I've heard a gh man sing is Otan and I was born in 95

Godfred wrote:

Just checked it out, no comment from me will be able to explain such greatness. Highest

Phy sã said:

the girl in the video looks exactly like Yvonne Nelson herh sark

Tina4real reacted:

When you're happy, you enjoy the music but when you're sad, you undestand the lyrics.

