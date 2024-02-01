YouTube star Kwadwo Sheldon in a recent post on X has reacted to the latest dance video of DWP Academy

The founder of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios was very impressed by the dance moves of the Academy and he hailed them as very good dancers

Dance With a Purpose Academy (DWP) has over the years changed the narrative about dance in the nation

The Dance With a Purpose Academy has been the topic of discussion over recent weeks; this time, they are being talked about for positive reasons.

Content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, has reacted to the Academy's latest dance video, which is very evident he is highly impressed.

The social media star recently took to his X platform and posted a video of the dance group dancing to the remix to Kizz Daniel's latest hit single "Twe Twe".

Kwadwo Sheldon's reaction

Uploading the dance video online with the caption he posted, it was evident that the YouTube star was very impressed with the dance moves. The energy from the dance video was so infectious.

"Naah these people Dey dance stoooooopid" he said

Watch the video below:

Netizens also react to the video

Kwadwo Sheldon was not the only one impressed by the performance of the Academy. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens under the post.

@lilchurchill said:

Where’s my Afronita☹️

@Justiceghreen said:

This video makes my eyes get rough

@CaspianLimited said:

DWP got this isn't it

@PChirawurah said:

These dancers are the reason Nigerian music is doing so well. They don’t get paid but jump on every sound from Nigeria.

@_boy_iris said:

How can you not love DWP

@itaba_wekid said:

You guys are 2much

@shotoss said:

The ladies' part bee me waa

@afro_network_ said:

Dwp to the world

@chekwasmichaels said:

Forget. DWP too good

@misstheodora22 said:

You don't know what you guys put on the faces of people, especially coz what am going through and seeing this is like a breakthrough

Afronita links up with Dancegod Lloyd after leaving DWP

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancers Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita, in a TikTok video, impressed Ghanaians with their dance moves as they grooved to OV's Saara.

The pair seemed to have great chemistry as their moves synchronised well, creating an eye-pleasing rhythm.

The video came a few weeks after Afronita left the DWP academy, and many are happy to see her collaborating with Dancegod.

