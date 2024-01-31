DWP Academy dancers have shared their version of Kizz Daniel's trending "Twe Twe" challenge

The video featured all the remaining dancers from the collective including Endurance Grand

The dancers' attempt has attracted scores of fans who took to social media to compliment their explosive dance moves

Ghanaian dance collective, DWP Academy has mesmerised netizens with its version of the trending "Twe Twe" challenge.

The challenge is an extension of Kizz Daniel's latest single featuring Davido which has attracted numerous socialites including Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele.

The DWP Academy dancers' version of the challenge has got many fans talking about their consistency over the years.

DWP Academy jumps on "Twe Twe" challenge

DWP Academy shines after Afronita's exit

While the year started on a low note for the dance academy following the exit of one of its brightest stars, Afronita, the DWP dancers continue to shine.

Their new video released on January 31, 2024, featured many of the academy's known faces including Endurance Grand who recently caused a frenzy after he cut his locks and unveiled a new look.

The video got over two hundred thousand hits on Twitter in less than ten hours with many Nigerian fans drooling over their fun and energetic dance moves.

A recent statement from the academy established that it is dedicated to helping dancers find their purpose and live it to the fullest.

Netizens react to DWP Academy's TweTwe video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to DWP Academy's version of Kizz Daniel's "Twe Twe" challenge.

@Osabukkie said:

This is the first time I've enjoyed listening to the song and I vs an say the excitement in the video contributed to that

@dora_bestt wrote:

Dance with a purpose indeed you guys killed it

@iquojoagamah commented:

These guys just know how to do this thing! Doesn’t matter who leaves or stays.

@EiiScanty remarked:

bro you people dey dance o herh!!! proper talent overload

@fiifixkine1 noted:

Dancers creating their own rivalry in the creative world, and I love it

@amqwyt exclaimed:

These people dey dance waa forget the agenda on them no go work

@kay_kay886 added:

I’m legit waiting on the day one of these wanna dance groups go appear on a world stage like AGT

Dancegod Loyd reunites with Afronita

Earlier, YEN.com reported that Dancegod Loyd had recently been spotted with Afronita after her exit from the DWP academy.

The popular dancers showcased their chemistry as they danced to OV's banging new record, Saara.

