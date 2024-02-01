Jen Adae, a UK-born Ghanaian resident, advised Ghanaian youth to dispel the misconception that moving abroad ensures instant wealth

Jen Adae, a Ghanaian born in the UK, shared insights on the reality of life abroad, advising Ghanaian youth to dispel the perception that moving abroad guarantees wealth.

She emphasised that not everyone in the UK is affluent, and many face similar struggles as some Ghanaian youths.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Jen debunked the myth that relocating overseas solves all problems, citing the challenges of the cost of living, racism, and the need to work hard for one's earnings.

UK-born Ghanaian Jen Adae in an interview with DJ Nyaami. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Jen challenged the notion that moving abroad automatically leads to prosperity, stating:

"It’s a lie. That one is a lie. Not everybody here is rich. People are suffering here. There is a cost of living crisis."

She emphasised the need for Ghanaians to understand that the dream of wealth abroad may not align with the harsh realities, including the challenges of adapting to a colder climate, experiencing racism, and the demand for hard work.

UK-born Ghanaian shares her racism experiences

Despite being born in the UK, Jen candidly shared her personal experiences with subtle racism, particularly at her workplace as a Black teacher.

She noted that the discrimination she faced was not as overt as in the United States but took a more subtle form.

"As a Black teacher, I don’t think they like it. They always find some reason to get me in trouble, and it’s the colour of my skin. It is subtle here, unlike in the US, where they say it to your face."

Watch the video below:

