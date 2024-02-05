Lil Win has lamented about Kuami Eugene never sharing a song he did with him on his social media pages, registering his discontent

The actor said a lot of Ghanaian musicians do not like to promote songs they get featured on out of selfishness and greed

He mentioned that a similar occurrence happened with Lasmid, too, who he also featured on one of his songs

Ghanaian actor and musician Lil Win has expressed his dissatisfaction with Kuami Eugene and Lasmid, two artists he collaborated with on his songs Anointing and Yɛbɛ yɛ yie respectively. He accused them of not showing any appreciation or support for his work and claimed that they did not share or promote the songs on their social media platforms.

Lil Win and Kuami Eugene Photo Source: Lil Win, Kuami Eugene

Source: Facebook

Lil Win made these allegations in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, where he revealed that he was disappointed by the attitude of some Ghanaian musicians who do not reciprocate the gesture of being featured on other artistes’ songs. He said that he expected Kuami Eugene and Lasmid to at least post the songs on their Instagram or Facebook pages, but they failed to do so.

He also said that he was not the only one who faced this problem and that a lot of Ghanaian musicians do not like to promote songs they get featured on out of selfishness and greed. He said that this was a bad practice that was affecting the growth and unity of the Ghanaian music industry.

He advised musicians to change their ways and learn to support other artists who feature them on their songs. He said that he was not bitter or angry with them but only wanted them to do things differently.

Lil Win supports Kyekyeku

In another story, Lil Win has revealed that he's moving the premiere date of his upcoming movie, Golden Kingdom, to a later date to support Kyekyeku's upcoming film, 1957.

The actor said the dates for the premiere clashed with that of Kyekyeku, adding that he did not want to take away his younger brother in the industry's shine.

Ghanaians have praised Lil Win for his mindset and his considerate nature, stating that it was the kind of mindset the industry needed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh