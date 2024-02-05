Lil Win has revealed that he's moving the premiere date of his upcoming movie, Golden Kingdom, to a later date to support Kyekyeku's upcoming film, 1957

The actor said the dates for the premiere clashed with that of Kyekyeku, adding that he did not want to take away his younger brother in the industry's shine

Ghanaians have praised Lil Win for his mindset and his considerate nature, stating that it was the kind of mindset the industry needed

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has announced that he is moving the premiere date of his upcoming movie, Golden Kingdom, to a later date in order to support his colleague Kyekyeku's film, 1957.

Lil Win and Kyekyeku. Photo Source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Lil Win revealed that he had initially planned to premiere his movie on March 6, 2024, but he realised that it coincided with the release date of Kyekyeku's movie, which is also a comedy.

Lil Win said he did not want to compete with Kyekyeku, whom he described as his younger brother in the industry, and he wanted to give him a chance to shine. He said he was impressed by Kyekyeku's talent and creativity, and he hoped that his movie would be a success.

Ghanaians have praised Lil Win for his gesture, and commended him for his mindset and considerate nature.

Ghanaians praise Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Des said:

If he is not lying then he has done well

King Tod wrote:

First time seeing him talking sense.Good afei na wadwene mu 3bie kakra nkakra.

Asase Yaa commented:

Kwadwofoc we think others interest more than ourselves Bless up bro

davidboampong wrote:

For the first time he is speaking sense

Ras Nene and Kyekyeku

In another, Ras Nene, in a heartwarming video, prayed for his protege, Kyekyeku, after he won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The actor showered blessings on Kyekyeku, who's like a son to him, and prayed that he would outdo him and achieve greater things.

The beautiful moment took place on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie 1954, which is set to be released on March 6, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh