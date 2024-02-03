A Ghanaian travelled to Canada, and his white landlord became a supportive figure in his life

Peter Bawuah narrated that his landlord was generous to him, and he, in turn, served him, humbled himself and remained disciplined.

According to him, he got his first part-time job in Canada through the recommendations of his landlord

A Ghanaian man who lives in Canada narrated how he encountered a generous white whom he describes as his angel.

Peter Bawuah said when he rented a place to stay when he got to Canada, his landlord did not ask him for rent for the first six months.

In a Facebook post, Peter said his landlord gave him all the keys to the house, and he took care of it. The tenant took on responsibilities as the caretaker of the house, managing tasks like snow clearance, bathroom cleaning, floor mopping, and grass mowing.

Peter Bawuah said aside from the rent-free period, his landlord helped him get his first remote job in Canada Photo credit: Peter Bawuah TV

Source: Facebook

Peter Bawuah said that aside from providing a place to lay his head, his landlord was instrumental in getting him his first job in Canada.

"There was a time when my Landlord was looking for a job for me. I got my first part-time job in Canada through his recommendations. This man is one of my angels in Canada."

Peter said he was grateful to his landlord for his enormous generosity as he still found his feet in Canada.

Read the full post below:

Reactions to the post

Several people who commented on the post thanked the man for his benevolence and prayed for similar favours when they were away from home.

Read some of their comments below:

@Njay's-plaze said:

It's takes grace to receive such assistance and help from strangers but takes a high sense of responsibility to utilize them without abusing the privilege. Congratulations Peter Bawuah TV and may God enrich the man with heavenly blessings

@George Kwarteng Adenta wrote:

Such people are difficult to find. God bless him

@Ujunwa Chinyere Nwosu said:

God bless him and continue to be good to him as well

@Ifeoluwapo Anthonia Olorunsaiye wrote:

God make ways when you are not lazy. My own testimony is certain.

@Caleb Osasona said:

Congratulations! You were chosen for the favour. However, you shouldn't hesitate a second to resonate and do same for your kinsmen or whoever comes your way too. That way, you turn the table around with compassion.

Source: YEN.com.gh