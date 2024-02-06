Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has excited netizens with a video of herself cooking

In the Tiktok video, she took her time to prepare ampesi and abomu with eggs and ate it scrumptiously

The video whet the appetites of many netizens who saw it

Ghanaian media personality, actress and brand influencer Nana Ama McBrown has impressed her fans with a video of herself cooking a delicious meal.

She took her time to gather the ingredients and cooked a scrumptious bowl of ampesi and abomu with eggs and fish.

McBrown cooks ampesi with abomu

McBrown took her time cooking the food in the video on her TikTok page. She showed the chopped pieces of fish she used and the spices, such as ginger, pepper, and onion, she used to marinate and steam the fish. She seasoned the sauce with Deedew Spices, a brand she is an ambassador for.

She served the meal hot as she put the yam on the plate and added the abomu and the boiled eggs.

Ghanaians who saw the video couldn't help but admire the cooking skills of Nana Ama McBrown, who looked adorable.

McBrown's cooking skills

McBrown has never hidden her love for food and cooking. She also recently took to her page to prepare fufu with chicken groundnut soup, and the video whet many appetites.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting comments under the video. See some below.

yooku43 said:

Chefs, you see how she sprinkles the spices. Sprinkle sprinkle

sanddyakua said:

Are you going to be full with this small plantain eii

mariammensah said:

Some comments are funnier than the video itself

samuelnyarko245 wrote:

mix the tuner with the kontomire on fire... for the fish mouth water enter the stew

