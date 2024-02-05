Media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been accused of using lip fillers to enhance the size of her lips

In videos seen after she returned to Ghana, McBrown's fans noticed a slight increment in the size of her lips

The videos are causing a stir online as fans attempt to decipher the truth

Ghanaian actress, TV host and brand influencer Nana Ama McBrown has been accused of using surgical means to increase the size of her lips.

In videos from her unveiling as the brand ambassador for Deedew Spices, fans noticed a difference in the size of her lips after she returned from abroad.

Nana Ama McBrown alleged lip fillers. Photo: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown alleged lip fillers

After McBrown shared some images online some time ago, news spread that she had had liposuction done to increase the size of her derrière, which she later confirmed on UTV.

Ghanaians have begun comparing McBrown to socialite Aba Dope, who said the former was her mentor. Some say Aba has had a negative influence on McBrown, which has led her to undergo lip increment surgery allegedly.

Netizens also wondered why McBrown would get lip injections because they deem her someone who has it all: wealth, a husband, a daughter, fame, and everything else.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made by Ghanaians under the video. See some below.

nana_animah20 said:

How can Aba Dhope influence Nana Ama Eyy mode3 mo

drew_the_barrister wrote:

Those saying dwene woho nu . If it goes wrong don’t come and tell us to donate. We are seeing some

stephenson414 said:

Did she used your money

d3ssy23 said:

This no concern me oomy problem is that I haven’t seen my period for two months now

linda25fianko said:

I don’t understand why some people don’t think about how they will make it in life always gossiping about things they don’t know

sir_charles wrote:

I need a girlfriend who has suffered a lot in her past relationships.

