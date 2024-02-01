Renowned Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah has bagged a new ambassadorial deal

In videos circulating online, she arrived in a plush red Ford to be unveiled as the new face of Deedew Spices

Ghanaians congratulated the charismatic actress for adding another brand to her teeming portfolio of deals

Distinguished Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and brand ambassador Nana Ama McBrown has bagged another brand-influencing deal.

The Yellow Cece actress arrived in grand style to her plush announcement as the new face of a growing spices brand, Deedew Spices.

McBrown lands new deal

The video of McBrown's arrival for the unveiling was uploaded on the Instagram page of blogger Ghkwaku.

She wore a branded Deedew Spices T-shirt and styled it with jeans and dark shades as she arrived in an expensive red Ford Whip. McBrown was all smiles as she interacted with the staff and friends of Deedew Spices at the gracious ceremony.

Upon her arrival, a lady in red presented Nana Ama McBrown with a lovely bouquet to kick off the event. It was all love as she hugged and shook hands with everybody.

Speaking to bloggers at the event, McBrown said:

I miss you guys. 2024 is all about positive vibes and hard work, no dulling, no joking. This is y first glory in 2024 and I'm so excited. This is something I wanted, and I'm happy that we've come together to do this. Natural spices, Deedew.

Watch some videos from the event below.

McBrown's deal with Deedew marks her first brand deal in 2024. She is already the face of major brands, including Hisense, Duffy's Health and Beauty, Puma Drinks, McBerry Biscuits, and many more.

Ghanaians react to the news

Fans of the renowned actress could not hide their joy for her when the news was announced. Here are some comments YEN.com.gh has compiled.

