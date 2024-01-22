Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring her cooking skills when she shared a video on her TokTok page

In the video, The Empress showed a step-by-step approach to how to prepare the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu and groundnut soup using chicken

The video whet the taste buds of many Ghanaians as they commented about how delicious the food would taste

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown got many taste buds whet when she prepared the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu and groundnut soup.

Nana Ama McBrown prepares fufu and groundnut soup. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Nana Ama McBrown prepares fufu and groundnut soup

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown took to her TikTok page to share a video of her preparing fufu and groundnut soup.

She showed the chopped pieces of chicken she used, and the spices such as ginger, pepper, and onion, that she used to marinate and steam the chicken.

The Empress then parboiled the groundnut paste before adding the mixture to the steamed chicken and beef.

Mrs McBrown Mensah served the meal hot as she poured the soup and added a number of chicken pieces to get already pounder fufu.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown preparing fufu and groundnut soup.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nana Ama McBrown preparing fufu and groundnut soup

Below are reactions to the video of Nana Ama McBrown preparing fufu and groundnut soup:

꧁༺ ༻꧂ said:

You should have prepared this soup for Bernard Nyarko in the movie

realbhellie said:

Welcome to the comments section what would you like to drink before the meal

captain vawulence said:

this has reminded me of your movie called ntitiɛpa when you made that harvard groundnut soup

KwekuGRA said:

I’ve just learnt how to prepare groundnut soup so I’ll postpone my marriage date to next year.

ashlit160 said:

Aww Awurade Nana Nyankopon 3nkwan a me p3 bi adi from December Saaa nanso up till now I no get hmm☹️

Ekow Darko said:

Arhh sissssssssta you make I miss home...God still bless your hand Nana Mc Brown

