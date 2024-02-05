Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix embarked on a journey from Kumasi to Greater Accra, stopping in Kwame Atta village, where he bought cassava and plantain for GH¢150, significantly lower than prices in Accra.

In a video shared on his Facebook account, the vendor, facing challenges due to her mentally-retarded son, shared her story.

Touched by her situation, ZionFelix purchased her produce and provided additional financial assistance to help settle her debts and improve her family's living conditions.

Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix travelled from Kumasi in the Ashanti region through Mankessim in the Central region to the Greater Accra region.

On his way, the famous blogger stopped in Kwame Atta, where he bought cassava and plantain for GH¢150.

In a video shared on ZionFelix's Facebook account, he paid for the foodstuff, and the woman packed the items in his car boot.

The price of the foodstuffs he got for GH¢150 contrasts with the much higher cost in Accra.

The woman gifted ZionFelix other things like ripe plantain, banana and okro. She also shared her story with the blogger.

She said even though she has foodstuffs to sell, she can only do that by the roadside and not in the main cities since she has a mentally-retarded son to take care of.

She also owes about GH¢1000 and needs money to pay so she can have some rest. ZionFelix gave her more money to help her offset the debt and live a comfortable life with her family.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several social media users have reacted to the video on Facebook. Apart from showing the power of such acts of kindness, it shed light on the disparities in pricing between different regions of Ghana.

Read some of the comments below:

@Amaana Mohammed said:

Allah Bless Your Kind Heart And Keep You Safety at all Stages of Life.

@Maame Abena Okwaa wrote:

Bless u Zion, a very touching story

@Samuel Amankwah said:

Bro God bless u soo much for this touching stories.

@Qing Gh wrote:

We are all in our hard times but some people's stories are heart touching. God is our helper

@Kobby Clifford said:

All this 150 eiii

