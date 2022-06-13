Child Kumawood actress Spendilove Achampong has grown beautifully in new photos on social media

The photos shared on Spendilove's Instagram have her flaunting her good looks in lovely fashionista style

A number of social media users have been impressed by her looks while others are amazed by her growth

Spendilove Acheampong, one of the prominent child actors in the Kumawood movie industry, has grown into a beautiful young lady.

Spendilove who burst onto the movie scene when she was just about six years old is now in her late teens and will soon become an adult.

In a recent interview with her colleague Kwaku Manu, Spendilove indicated that she is 19 years old now.

Kumawood actress Spendilove has turned heads with new photos Photo source: @official_spendilove_acheampong

The young lady who has featured in many movies revealed that she was in her final year in secondary school, Aduman SHS to be precise.

Spendilove has popped up with new photos on social media showing her growth into a lovely young lady.

In one of the photos sighted on her Instagram page by YEN.com.gh, Spendi wore a peach-coloured dress with a curly weave-on in black colour. Her smile in the photo was just infectious.

In another photo, Spendilove rocked a black bodycon (in mini jumpsuit form). She rocked a pair of long boots made with a faded jeans material. For her hair, she chose a very colourful weave.

Spendilove's growth wows fans

The photos of the young actress have stirred heartwarming reactions on social media. Many people have been amazed by the young lady's growth.

handsome___jay said:

"Ei you little Ani3den akwadaa,I never noticed, you've cared for yourself wel."

billderrick4 said:

"Omg my most finest celeb queen crush too fine @official_spendilove_acheampong ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️too much sauce beauty."

dennis_godson_1 said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ sister bi y3 fresh."

king_summer_one said:

"5 star girl with fashion ."

dapaahabel said:

"Beautiful shot beautiful smile."

