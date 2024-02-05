YOLO star Serwaa Opoku Addo has landed a new role with the BMW Group in the US as a Customer Relations Specialist

Serwaa, now known as Nana Yaa Woodward after getting married to an American man, announced her new role with photos

The photos shared by Serwaa, who was known as Irene, in the YOLO series, excited her followers including Fella Makafui

YOLO actress Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo, who played the character of Irene in the TV series, has landed a major breakthrough in her career.

Serwaa Opoku Addo, who is currently domiciled in the United States, has joined the BMW group as a Customer Relations Specialist.

YOLO star Serwaa Opoku Addo has joined the BMW Group in the US as a Customer Relations Specialist

The YOLO star announced her new role in two posts on her Instagram page. The first showed a photo of her and a flier with her name and new job title on it. The second post had three photos of Serwaa posing beside a fine BMW car.

Sharing the photos, Serwaa, now known as Mrs Woodward after recently getting married to an American man, expressed her excitement at the new role.

"I am thrilled to announce my new role as Customer Relations Specialist at @bmwgroup ✨ Excited to engage with customers, ensuring top-notch experiences and building lasting relationships. Ready to dive into the dynamic world of automotive excellence with a brand that sets the standard. Grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of BMW Group Financial Services," she said.

Serwaa Opoku Addo's BMW role excites her fans

After hearing the good news, fans and admirers of the curvaceous and beautiful Serwaa have been left excited and happy.

fellamakafui said:

Congratulations baby

adwoa_airdynahm said:

Congrats darling you deserve this and more

queenlee_johnson_aseda said:

Congratulations my big baby

emmanuelboakyeyeboah said:

Like wwow. Congratulations!

