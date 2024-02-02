Media personality Serwaa Amihere has renewed her brand deal with Flora Tissues

In a lovely video, she arrived at what she thought was a surprise party only to be told of the new deal

Fans of the media personality congratulated her on the renewal of her contract

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has renewed her contract with Delta Mill's Flora Tissues. The agreement with Serwaa will be extended for a third year.

She arrived at the plush venue to be unveiled as the continuing ambassador for the brand.

Serwaa renews contract

Serwaa Amihere renews brand deal. Photo: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

In the video found on Ghkwaku’s page, Serwaa Amihere went to what she thought was a surprise party only to discover that her contract was being renewed.

Serwaa Amihere wore a lovely blue T-shirt with tight jeans as she graciously made her way to the event. She was presented with a portrait of herself upon arrival.

Watch some videos from the event below.

Serwaa also danced and took pictures with the attendees. She thanked the company for believing in her and extending their working contract. She also thanked the company for their support throughout the years.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

fiifiosei said:

Well done

Yaabitha wrote:

wow

sendmylove said:

Well done

edwobdabakojo said:

Does she even frown? Such a beauty always smiling

kwakyewaaomari said:

I think I love about her is her smiles

fingezrich said:

This woman her smile dey bee me eh I see am for town I go hug am oo

edem_akpabli said:

All am hearing is eiii eii eiii eiii eiii nkoaa

iam_maamle said:

Everything about her is beautiful especially that smile ✅ keep winning @serwaaamihere ❤️

Nana Ama McBrown: Actress And Serwaa Amihere Twin And Emanate Sweet Vibes, Videos Melt Hearts

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown showed a lovely bond in their videos shared online.

In sweet videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two charming television stars emanated warmth as they bonded in a conversation at the event.

The Onua TV presenter and GHOne TV star twined in their complexions but looked very different with their wardrobe choices. Both personalities rocked short hair extensions, brightening with smiles in the clips.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh