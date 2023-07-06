Gorgeous YOLO actress Serwaa Opoku Addo, known as Irene in the series, has married an American man

Serwaa Opoku Addo, a love interest of Cyril (Aaron Adatsi) in the series, has shared photos with her husband while flaunting her wedding ring

The photos taken abroad excited her followers who took to the comment section to congratulate her

YOLO actress Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo who played the character of Irene, is now a married woman.

It is not known exactly when Serwaa Opoku Addo got married, but she has been giving hints about her new marital status.

YOLO actress Serwaa Opoku Addo has flaunted her wedding ring Photo source: @nanayaa_woodard

Source: Instagram

YOLO star Serwaa Opoku Addo shows off wedding ring

She recently shared photos of herself abroad showing off her wedding ring. Serwaa wore a black dress matched with a black bag and brown shoes.

Holding a glass in her right hand, the curvaceous Serwaa made sure that the wedding ring on her left finger featured prominently in the photos.

YOLO star married an American man

Earlier, the actress had shared photos with her husband, who has been identified as James Woodard. The couple were going for a bike ride and stopped for some pictures.

Sharing the photos, Serwaa, a love interest of Cyril (Aaron Adatsi) in YOLO, described her partner as her best friend:

"Bike Riding with my best friend❤️."

Serwaa Opoku Addo changes Instagram handle to show she's married

Aside from showing off her partner and the ring, Serwaa has also changed her Instagram handle to reflect her new status.

While she used to have msopokuaddo as the handle, she now uses @nanayaa_woodard (Mrs Woodard).

Congratulations pour in for Serwaa Opoku Addo

The images shared by the YOLO actress have garnered many congratulatory messages from her followers.

amarandy123 said:

Congratulations Nana Yaa❤️

itx_mina said:

My very own Mrs Woodward ❤️❤️❤️❤️

simply_wetta said:

This is beautiful congratulations hun

jasminedankwa said:

It’s the finger for me looking beautiful as always ❤️

