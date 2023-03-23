Ghanaian singer and business owner, Mzbel says gospel artiste Josh Laryea who was accused of defiling her, did not force himself on her

Five years after these defilement rumours, the singer claims she stopped attending his church due to issues that were far from these defilement claims

She made this statement in response to her current adversary, Afia Schwarzenegger's claims that they planned an attack on the pastor and singer

Ghanaian singer and business owner Mzbel said she was not defiled as has been spread by people on the internet.

Mzbel's statement was in response to Afia Schwarzenegger's earlier comment about Mzbel plotting with her to disgrace the man of God.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Mzbel's Instagram page, she said her reason for leaving ICGC was because she realised some strange church activities after joining the church. She was unfamiliar with these activities and wanted to ask questions.

However, she was later treated like an outcast when she began to ask questions about her observations, and this, she claims, led to her exit from the church.

She added that Josh Laryea was suspended from the church three years after her exit, not because of the speculation that he defiled her. She even asked doubters to seek more information from ICGC as she sought to redeem herself from public ridicule and criticism.

The statement, capable of exonerating the gospel singer and debunking rumours that have tarnished his image and reputation over the years, was reacted to by fans.

See Mzbel's post about Israel Laryea below:

Afia Schwarzenegger explains why Josh Laryea was suspended and the part she played in Mzbel's alleged orchestrated plot

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Afia Schwarzenegger said Mzbel only told her that the pastor had defiled her, and this made her spread the news she received on the internet. Afia Schwarzenegger confessed that Josh Laryea never forced himself on Mzbel amidst her beef with the singer.

The controversial actress confessed in a viral video, revealing the real story behind the accusation. The pastor, who was popular at the time, had his life and career brought to a standstill after the accusation.

