Moesha Boduong was recently reported to have fallen into a coma after hitting her head on the ground in an accident

A video has surfaced showing the comatose Moesha lying in a hospital bed with drips on her

The video comes after the actress' younger brother confirmed her sad situation and started a fundraiser for her treatment

A video purported to be that of Ghanaian actress, socialite and video vixen Moesha Buduong on her sick bed has surfaced on social media.

A few days ago, Ghanaian social media became awash with reports that Moesha was battling for her life after falling into a coma.

According to the reports which took Moesha to the top of the trends on X, Moesha had fallen and hit her head, leaving her brain dead with a stroke, affecting the right half of her body. Her brain is reportedly non-functional, with her survival dependent on life support.

Moesha's brother confirms health crisis and raises funds for her treatment

The reports were difficult to verify at the time, but Moesha's brother, Ebito Boduong, indicated a few days after the reports that his sister was in a critical condition.

Ebito Boduong revealed this as part of a description to set up a GoFundMe account to solicit funds for his sister's treatment.

Moesha lies motionless in hospital bed

As the fundraising efforts gathered more steam, a video emerged online on Monday, February 5, 2024, showing the lying motionless on a hospital bed.

Covered with a white cloth, she had a drip on her.

Ghanaians react to Moesha's hospitalisation video

It is unknown when this video was filmed, but its online appearance has triggered sad reactions to Moesha's situation.

engmanuel_nii said:

Let us not be judgmental guys. I pray she recovers soon

fridayy_gh said:

She will wake up and come and tell us she went to heaven

ps_cobby_miller said:

Efi be settings

kushkidd_givenchy said:

Upcoming slayers should learn. People will give 1m$ but no1 will be there when u dying. Just u & Jah. May Jah save her so she can give better testimony

