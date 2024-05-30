Legendary highlife musician Amakye Dede has shared photos of his pretty daughter, Jenessa, online

The photos shared on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, were in celebration of the UK-based lady's birthday

Many of the highlife legend's followers took to the comment section to share their best wishes for his daughter

Highlife music legend Amakye Dede flaunted his daughter, Jenessa, on social media as she celebrated her birthday.

Jenessa, based in the UK, turned 23 on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. To celebrate, her father shared some photos online.

The first set showed the birthday girl sharing moments with her father as an adult. One had her wearing a black jacket over a blue dress, sitting with her dad, who rocked a white kaftan. The next slides showed Jenessa in a black dress, with her father in a white suit, holding a plaque after receiving an award.

The caption to these photos read:

Happy blessed birthday to my queen @jenessaahh ❤️. I love you so much Have a great day

See below for the photos as shared on Instagram:

In a later set, the Akwadaawesoa hitmaker gave a look into the childhood of the pretty Jenessa, saying:

"My beautiful @jenessaahh Enjoy your day ❤️."

See the photos below:

Fans celebrate Amakye Dede's daughter

After he shared the images, some of Amakye Dede's followers joined him in celebrating Jenessa's birthday. While some were impressed by her beauty, others pointed out a resemblance between her and Black Sherif.

k.bobieansah said:

Happy birthday to you Jen

chris_wood_gh said:

Happy birthday beautiful Jenessah

kwakie_inscolums said:

Happy birthday beautiful

lady__chartty said:

Happy birthday Jennesa❤️ u are loved

yearnin_millie_mullerz said:

This is gorgeous

iddi_rahman said:

Blacko look alike

Abeiku Santana celebrates daughter's birthday with lovely photos

Still, on birthdays, Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana was a proud father as his daughter marked her birthday on Monday, May 27.

The ace broadcaster celebrated his pretty daughter by sharing lovely photos on social media.

The beautiful photos triggered many positive reactions from his followers, who were impressed by her looks.

