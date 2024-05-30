Amakye Dede: Highlife Legend Celebrates Pretty Daughter Jenessa's 23rd Birthday, Drops Lovely Photos
- Legendary highlife musician Amakye Dede has shared photos of his pretty daughter, Jenessa, online
- The photos shared on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, were in celebration of the UK-based lady's birthday
- Many of the highlife legend's followers took to the comment section to share their best wishes for his daughter
Highlife music legend Amakye Dede flaunted his daughter, Jenessa, on social media as she celebrated her birthday.
Jenessa, based in the UK, turned 23 on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. To celebrate, her father shared some photos online.
The first set showed the birthday girl sharing moments with her father as an adult. One had her wearing a black jacket over a blue dress, sitting with her dad, who rocked a white kaftan. The next slides showed Jenessa in a black dress, with her father in a white suit, holding a plaque after receiving an award.
The caption to these photos read:
Happy blessed birthday to my queen @jenessaahh ❤️. I love you so much Have a great day
See below for the photos as shared on Instagram:
In a later set, the Akwadaawesoa hitmaker gave a look into the childhood of the pretty Jenessa, saying:
"My beautiful @jenessaahh Enjoy your day ❤️."
See the photos below:
Fans celebrate Amakye Dede's daughter
After he shared the images, some of Amakye Dede's followers joined him in celebrating Jenessa's birthday. While some were impressed by her beauty, others pointed out a resemblance between her and Black Sherif.
k.bobieansah said:
Happy birthday to you Jen
chris_wood_gh said:
Happy birthday beautiful Jenessah
kwakie_inscolums said:
Happy birthday beautiful
lady__chartty said:
Happy birthday Jennesa❤️ u are loved
yearnin_millie_mullerz said:
This is gorgeous
iddi_rahman said:
Blacko look alike
