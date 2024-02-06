Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie Claire Rupio, dedicated her new song Lotus to him and released it on the day he passed away in the tragic earthquake in Turkey

In a touching post on Instagram, she noted that the day Atsu died is always an emotional day for her and their three kids

Many people said they loved the song and wished her well, as many celebrated the one-year passing of her late husband

Christian Atsu's wife, Marie Claire Rupio, celebrated the one-year passing of the late footballer with an emotional song and a touching message.

Christian Atsu and his family in photos. Image Credit: @chris_atsu and @mariclareuk

Christian Atsu's wife remembers the late footballer a year after his passing

Christian Atsu's wife, Marie Claire Rupio, made a song titled Lotus and dropped it on the day the Ghanaian professional footballer died in 2023.

She shared a video snippet of the emotional song on her Instagram page and wrote a heartfelt message in the caption, noting that the song was dedicated to him.

Marie Claire noted that February 6, 2024, was an emotional day for her and their three children since it was the day Atsu passed on.

She also noted that Atsu would be proud of her, adding that he was watching over them. She wrote:

This is a very emotional day already for me and my Family, so many emotions but I know he’ll be proud of me that I didn’t put my head down. He is watching over us , This is for you up there ️️

A snippet of Marie Clare's new song titled Lotus.

Ghanaians react to the emotional song of Marie Claire Rupio

The comment section was filled with sweet messages for Christian Atsu's second half, Marie Claire Rupio, as she celebrated the life of her late husband a year on.

traceydykes said:

amazing, absolutely beautiful ❤️❤️

naaciousnaa said:

Sending you lots of love and hugs❤️

stella.yaa said:

May the Lord continue to console and comfort you.

saintcathys said:

It will be alright. The Lord is your strength ❤️❤️

gracetillah0 said:

Awww ❤️❤️sending you love dear ❤️❤️

"He is fondly remembered": Newcastle marks Christian Atsu's 1st anniversary

YEN.com.gh reported that on February 6, 2023, a massive earthquake hit Turkey, sending shock waves throughout the world.

Over 53,500 people, including Ghanaian footballer and former Newcastle star Christian Atsu, died. The player had played a game for his new Turkish club, Hatayspor, and scored a last-minute winner a few hours before the disaster.

A year on, his former club, Newcastle, remembered him with a touching tribute on their social media pages.

