On February 6, last year, Black Stars player, Christian Atsu was confirmed to be part of the many casualties of the massive Turkey earthquake

The player who lost his life after his hotel building collapsed due to the earthquake left behind his wife and three children

A year after his demise, his wife has shared how she has lived without her partner since the accident

It has been a year since the never-before-seen Turkey earthquake disaster which claimed the life of Christian Atsu.

The former Black Stars and EPL player has been buried in Ghana but his name and good deeds continue to live after him.

In a new interview, with The Atlantic, Christian Atsu's wife, Claire Rupio opened up about how life has been after the player's sad demise.

the late Christian Atsu and wife Photo source: X/NUFC, Instagram/Claire

Clair Rupio speaks a year after Christian Atsu's death

According to Christian Atsu's wife with whom he had three children, the player's demise and constant absence are tough to deal with.

She told the Athletic, “When people say, ‘How are you coping?’ I don’t cope. I just survive every day. Mentally, you’re fine for a few days, maybe a week, but then lots of emotion comes."

Claire disclosed that her music producer brother advised her to write down her feelings, which has helped a little. She has already released a single Lotus which is about grieving, depression and her late husband.

“Sometimes I message Christian on WhatsApp — I just need to let it out,” she says. “‘Why are you not here?’ or maybe one of the kids needs him,” she confessed while recounting how life after the player's death has been for her and the kids.

The songwriter and singer also disclosed that there had been times when the player's close friends attended special school events to make up for Atsu's absence.

Newcastle United FC celebrates Christian Atsu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a tribute statement from Newcastle United FC where Christian Atsu played between 2016 and 2021.

The team's statement which was to mark the player's first year anniversary described Atsu as an incredible person who is fondly remembered by everyone at Newcastle United.

