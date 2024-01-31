Marie Claire Rupio, the surviving wife of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, dropped a video trailer of her upcoming song titled Lotus

The mother of three noted that the song was about how she grieved her husband, who passed away untimely during an earthquake in February 2023

Many people shared their honest reviews of the song in the comments

Marie Claire Rupio, the surviving wife of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, has released a video trailer for her upcoming song, Lotus.

Christian Atsu and his wife Marie Claire Rupio in photos. Image Credit: @mariclareuk_ and @chris_atsu

Christian Atsu's wife dropped a new song to remember the late footballer

Sharing details of the song, Marie Claire Rupio stated that it would be released on February 6, 2024, on all streaming platforms as she encouraged her fans to support her by pre-saving the link

Disclosing what inspired the song, the mother of three noted that it was about how she had grieved the late Newcastle and Chelsea footballer after his passing in February 2023 in an earthquake in Turkey.

Marie Claire also noted that the song formed part of her grief journey. In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote:

This Song is about my grieving process over the last year and I am so glad to be able to share this with you now. Every single support and pre save would mean the world to me

A video snippet of Marie Claire Rupio's yet-to-be-released song, Lotus.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Marie Claire Rupio's new song

Many people in the video's comment section shared their honest reviews on Marie Claire Rupio's yet-to-be-released song. Many talked about how emotional and moving the lyrics and the sound were.

Below are some of the reactions:

esinuklutse said:

May the beautiful spirit of your husband be with you and the children always

feliciamensah672 said:

Awesome so beautiful sending you a big congrats to you

gurlboss_mimi said:

Go higher ❤️❤️

la_madrina55 said:

Beautiful ❤️

"We miss you": Christian Atsu's former club celebrate him on his birthday

YEN.comgh reported that Newcastle United, the club the late Christian Atsu played for, remembered the late player on his 32nd birthday on January 10, 2024.

The English club took to their official Twitter account to share a picture of the late Ghanaian footballer and wrote a touching message.

The post touched the hearts of many as many others remembered the late footballer.

