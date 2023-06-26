Black Sherif wowed many with his performance at the Couleur Café Fest in Belgium, which happened on Sunday, 25 2023

The musician treated fans of all races to a beautiful concert as he performed numerous songs from his catalogue of hits

Blacko had the large crowd dancing and chanting his name as he thrilled them with his captivating music

Talented musician Black Sherif, on Sunday, June 25, 2023, left the crowd at the Couleur Café Fest in Belgium in awe with his breathtaking performance. The event, which drew people of all races, was transformed into a magical atmosphere when the artiste graced the stage.

Black Sherif performing in Belgium Photo Source: Black Sherif

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif treated his fans to a mesmerising show, performing a number of songs from his impressive repertoire of hits. His captivating music gingered the audience and created an electric atmosphere that had many folks dancing and singing along.

The Ghanaian singer's unique style and passionate delivery were evident throughout his performance. His soulful voice, combined with his melodious beats and deep lyrics, showed his remarkable talent and left a good impression on those in attendance.

The crowd could not help but chant his name and dance happily to his music. From videos that surfaced on social media, the show seemed like a massive success. It is not the first time Black Sherif has thrilled fans with his performances.

Ghanaians congratulate Black Sherif for a successful show

Many Ghanaians were happy for Black Sherif and praised him.

drakedewoo1 said:

Next year Grammy winner Kk to the whole world

fairboysam reacted:

Black Sheriff is better than Rema and Omah Lay combined

realflixx_ commented:

oyibo dey sing “oil in my head”word to word!! YAYA KK ❤️!!

JulCmb wrote:

May Allah continue bless the energy with proper protection

Amerado speaks on feature with Black Sherif

In another story, Amerado, in an interview on 3Music TV, talked about his hit song with Black Sherif, Abotr3 (Patience), and how it happened.

The musician said it was all by chance as a friend of his knew Black Sherif's manager and connected them.

Amerado said the studio session with Black Sherif was magical as the talented star created a beautiful melody immediately after he heard the beat.

