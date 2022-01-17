Reverend Obofour Atwi's wife, Ciara, has celebrated their son as he turns four years old today, January 17, 2022

Ciara eulogised and blessed her little prince in a heartfelt message along with some stunning birthday photos

The heartwarming post has gathered massive reactions from admirers on social media

Reverend Obofour Antwi's wife, Ciara, affectionately called Bofowaa, has shared stunning photos of their son to celebrate his birthday.

The couple's little son turns three years old today, January 17, and Bofowaa has shown that the youngster is one of her many joys.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bofowaa eulogized and blessed her cute son with a heartwarming message along with some adorable birthday photos.

Photos of Bofowaa and son. Source: Instagram/bofowaa

Source: Instagram

After posting the photos, Bofowaa captioned them:

''Today you will be showered with love, even more so than usual! You are so precious, a bright light in the lives of all of those around you. You will always be so very loved, little one. Wishing you every happiness today and forever more! Dad's photocopy Mum's Lover boy. Prince of Our Time. Lover boy."

Bofowaa's little prince appeared in one of the pictures wearing a long-sleeved white Fendi shirt over a pair of same-coloured trousers and trendy footwear.

The dashing-looking youngster complimented his looks with a Fendi jacket and a hat while sporting a glittering neckpiece.

Fans react to the photo and post

Admirers of Rev Obofour and his wife took to the comment section to wish their boy a happy birthday.

