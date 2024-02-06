Hiplife legend Okomfour Kwadee has been spotted in a new video showing him rapping in Frafra

Kwadee who was hanging out with a young man drank 'pito', a popular local beer, and dropped some bars around the drink

The video has triggered emotional reactions from his followers on social media

Ace Ghanaian rapper Okomfour Kwadee, known in private life as Jerry Anaba, has popped up in a rare video on social media.

The newest video shows the Hiplife legend having a cool time with a young man who called him 'uncle'.

In the clip sighted on the Instagram page @hypemasters, Kwadee is seen sitting down with the young man holding cups of pito, a locally brewed beer.

Okomfoour Kwadee has popped up in a new video Photo source: @okomfourkwadeeofficial

Source: Instagram

Raising his cup up, Kwadee noted that it was a regular occurrence to see pito in each house in his hometown because the drink is brewed in every home over there.

Kwadee raps in Frafra while drinking pito and looking lean

After talking about his drink in Twi, the Ofie Nipa hitmaker, who hails from Navrongo in the Upper East Region, proceeded to drop some rap lines in his native Frafra language.

The young man sitting with him also joined him with some lines and was full of smiles.

From the video, it was obvious that Kwadee had not lost his talent as a rapper. But there was also the unmistakable point of him looking emaciated. Without his shirt on, he looked quite lean from how he had always known to be.

Watch the video below:

Okomfour Kwadee's new video stirs reactions

The video triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

bryan_durks said:

Legend

iamyoungmama said:

He is not efie nippa hitmaker bia bro he is a legend bro kwaade3 have many hit songs I abeg let's gives him that respect no matter what

_listodntbeg_ said:

To get to the top so easy but to stay there be the most difficult part. Wish him well

Okomfour Kwadee claims to have more clout than Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and their colleagues combined

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadee believed he was still more popular than the big names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Although the Hiplife legend's last hit song was over ten years ago, he thought he could stand toe-to-toe with any Ghanaian artiste today and win effortlessly.

According to Kwadee, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, seen as prominent artistes, were yet to attain the popularity he enjoyed and enjoys.

Source: YEN.com.gh