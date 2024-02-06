Okomfour Kwadee: Latest Video Of Hiplife Legend Looking Lean And Drinking Pito Stirs Emotions
- Hiplife legend Okomfour Kwadee has been spotted in a new video showing him rapping in Frafra
- Kwadee who was hanging out with a young man drank 'pito', a popular local beer, and dropped some bars around the drink
- The video has triggered emotional reactions from his followers on social media
Ace Ghanaian rapper Okomfour Kwadee, known in private life as Jerry Anaba, has popped up in a rare video on social media.
The newest video shows the Hiplife legend having a cool time with a young man who called him 'uncle'.
In the clip sighted on the Instagram page @hypemasters, Kwadee is seen sitting down with the young man holding cups of pito, a locally brewed beer.
Raising his cup up, Kwadee noted that it was a regular occurrence to see pito in each house in his hometown because the drink is brewed in every home over there.
Ghanaian man attempts to interview lion, hurries off as the animal stares at him, video sparks reactions
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Kwadee raps in Frafra while drinking pito and looking lean
After talking about his drink in Twi, the Ofie Nipa hitmaker, who hails from Navrongo in the Upper East Region, proceeded to drop some rap lines in his native Frafra language.
The young man sitting with him also joined him with some lines and was full of smiles.
From the video, it was obvious that Kwadee had not lost his talent as a rapper. But there was also the unmistakable point of him looking emaciated. Without his shirt on, he looked quite lean from how he had always known to be.
Watch the video below:
Okomfour Kwadee's new video stirs reactions
The video triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
bryan_durks said:
Legend
iamyoungmama said:
He is not efie nippa hitmaker bia bro he is a legend bro kwaade3 have many hit songs I abeg let's gives him that respect no matter what
_listodntbeg_ said:
To get to the top so easy but to stay there be the most difficult part. Wish him well
Okomfour Kwadee claims to have more clout than Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and their colleagues combined
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadee believed he was still more popular than the big names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.
Although the Hiplife legend's last hit song was over ten years ago, he thought he could stand toe-to-toe with any Ghanaian artiste today and win effortlessly.
According to Kwadee, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, seen as prominent artistes, were yet to attain the popularity he enjoyed and enjoys.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh