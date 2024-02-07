Caroline Sampson's First Son Celebrates 13th Birthday, Grows Tall In Lovely Photos
- Media personality Caroline Sampson is celebrating her son Jayden as he turns 13
- In a lovely post, she wished him a happy birthday and hoped for a long life and blessings for him
- The video gained massive attention as netizens also wished the boy a happy birthday
Ghanaian media personality Caroline Sampson has celebrated her son's 13th birthday.
The lovely boy, Jayden, turned 13 on Thursday, February 1, 2024. His mum, Caroline, took to social media to celebrate him.
Jayden turns 13
In a post on her Instagram page, Caroline Sampson showed her son looking all grown and strong in a lovely outfit. Rocking a white shirt, a jacket and Nike sneakers, Jayden posed for the camera with a basketball spinning on his finger.
Sharing her son's pictures, the mother was grateful to God for her journey of motherhood, adding that Jayden has been a bundle of joy to her. She was excited that her boy was now a teenager. She wrote:
A Teenager for real! Cheers to 13 son @vyb.jayjay ❤️
See the lovely photo below.
The post gathered numerous reactions on Caroline's pages as fans joined in to wish young Jayden a blissful birthday.
Ghanaians wish Jayden a happy birthday
See some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh
kwekuelliot said:
Oh wow !! Boy Grown , Good job Caroline , HAPPY BIRTHDAY J
thesitsofe said:
Awww, happy birthday to your ‘not so little anymore’ prince .. he is such a fun human. God bless you both
kobby.kyei wrote:
Blessings to him !
vanessa_gyan said:
Happy birthday Jaden.
vicamichaels said:
Happy birthday Son. We love you and can’t wait to see you do great things ❤️
gloriabuckman wrote:
WAW! A whole grown teenager Happy birthday, J.
nanasepah said:
Happy birthday Young man , more blessings
berlamundi wrote;
I’m sure he’s taller than me . Well done Mama Caro. You’ve taken such good care of him
Source: YEN.com.gh