Maame Esi, who won the second season of TV3's Talented Kidz 10 years ago, has matured into an adult from the looks of her latest video

In the video, she sang one of her new songs called Jon Boy when she was interviewed by a street interviewer, sparking reactions

Many people were astonished to see Maame Esi and were pleased to see how much she had grown since her time on the TV show

Ghanaian singer Maame Esi, who rose to stardom when she won the second season of TV3’s Talented Kidz, has popped up in a recent video. The lady who was once a little girl has now become a mature and talented woman.

2014 Talented Kidz winner Maame Esi Photo Source: the_clitch1

In the video, Maame Esi showed off her musical talent, which won her the converted show in 2014. She sang one of her new songs, Jon Boy, during a street interview. Many people were impressed with her amazing vocals and expressed how much they had missed her.

Maame Esi's transformation left many in awe. In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians shared fond memories of Maame Esi's Talented Kidz days.

Former Talented Kidz winner warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Alima’s Apparel said:

That’s my girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my favorite song

yaa yaa streetwise commented:

Esiiiiiiiiii ❤️❤️❤️❤️, periodt no one can love you like you will love yourself, central region is proud of you gal

Kris Glam said:

I have this song on repeat since she released it ❤️

TrendFetcher™️ wrote:

she smart she saw an opportunity to market her song....! someone wd have said king promise lol

Kelis reacted:

I love the John boy song so much I’m waiting to get married so I can use it to throw shade to some John boys

