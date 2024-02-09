Controversial Ghanaian preacher and founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, has said that women can wear trousers to church

In a self-recorded video, the preacher said women are free to wear tight trousers because the Bible isn't against it

Agradaa's video has sparked a debate on social media as peeps try to relate her statement to the Bible

Repented fetish priestess and the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Nana Agradaa, says it's not a sin for women to wear trousers to church.

In a video, she encouraged women to wear what they wanted.

Agradaa says women can wear trousers to church. Image: @evang_mama_pat

Source: UGC

In the video on her Instagram page, Mama Pat was in her home as she sipped what looked like wine. She said the days of women wearing long skirts and dresses are long gone.

She interpreted the Bible verse to mean that men shouldn't wear women's outfits and vice versa, so women can wear trousers made for women. She added that as long as the outfit is decent, ladies are free to wear it.

Nana Agradaa admonished people to change their mentality and embrace modernity because they limit themselves with such traditional beliefs.

The preacher, who recently fired gospel singer Sonnie Badu for commenting about Dr Kwaku Oteng, continued that clothing cannot determine whether someone will go to heaven. She said:

"Friends, we're the international church. When you read the Bible, it's evident, so you're free to wear what you want. If the Holy Spirit wants to permeate you, it doesn't matter what you wear. Please let's change our ways because Africa is lagging behind."

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

naa_butterfly said:

Mama de Mama ❤️ well it for us

naana_diya said:

Your baby curls is beautiful

r_enam said:

Preach on,you’re looking sweet tonight

thestephy_ said:

You look like ur husband now oo eish

dolciediva wrote:

I want the location of the branch in America to visit. International church papabi ❤️

Nana Agradaa Sings Kuami Eugene's Monica, Video Gets Many Laughing Hard

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa sang Kuami Eugene's viral Monica song in a video.

The video got many people laughing hard as the lyrics she was singing was wrong.

Source: YEN.com.gh