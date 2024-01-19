Ghanaian fetish priestess-turned-pastor Nana Agradaa got many people laughing hard when she sang the wrong lyrics to Kuami Eugene's Monica

She flaunted her lavish living room and her stunning outfit while dancing inside her plush mansion

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the video

Former priestess Nana Agradaa shared a video of her singing and dancing to musician Kuami Eugene's Monica in a hilarious video.

Nana Agradaa sings Kuami Eugene's Monica

The founder of Heaven Way Ministries Nana Agradaa had a good time inside her plush mansion as she sang and danced to Kuami Eugene's Monica.

The former spiritualist looked beautiful in the video as she rocked a pink sweatshirt and a pair of matching sweatpants.

Nana Agradaa styled her look by wearing oversized red glasses, her makeup was flawless as she flaunted her beauty.

Video of Nana Agradaa singing Kuami Eugene's Monica.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nana Agradaa singing Kuami Eugene's banger Monica

The video of Nana Agradaa singing Kuami Eugene's Monica got many people laughing hard since she sang the wrong lyrics to the song.

Others also talked about how radiant and beautiful she looked. Below are reactions:

naana_diya said:

Confidently singing the wrong lyrics u look beautiful

ghanaian.duchess said:

For the first ever time I like her hair.

okpon.glo said:

The one and only rejuvenated Evangelist Rev Dr Mama Pat

mcdesaint said:

Is it just me seeing this or Agrasco looks younger?

millyblinksmilly said:

Agraaa nieeee kotie nu y3 good asiamah the guy guy

ellaagyapong said:

My aunty is glowing

jcarl_gossiparena said:

The lips licking no, what’s the essence

_eiiroger said:

Mogya mono at work ❤️

roland_damien said:

Toli toli lyrics

"Aboozigi": Nana Agradaa and hubby count heaps of money from Jan 1 service

YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghanaian priestess Nana Agradaa caught her husband, Angel Asiamah, counting the offertory their church members gave on January 1, 2024, as they ushered in the new year.

While counting the money, the founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry showered her husband with compliments as she admired his handsomeness.

The video got many people laughing hard while others were unhappy that people still attended their church and gave so much money as an offertory.

