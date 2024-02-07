Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has called out the family of Moesha Boduong

She called them ungrateful and said they did not have Moesha's best interest at heart; all they care about is the money they can make off her

Controversial media personality and social media star Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known popularly as Afia Schwarzenegger, has descended heavily on Moesha Boduong, who is currently battling a severe medical condition.

In a recent video, Afia Schwarzenegger calls out Moesha and her family and calls them ungrateful.

According to Afia, nothing is wrong with Moesha, and she has been diagnosed with a mental challenge; all she needs to do is take her medicine.

Afia Schwarzenegger calls Moesha and her family ungrateful

Afia Schwarzenegger's rant

The media personality said she was present with Moesha when she was diagnosed with mental illness. She also claimed that her family don't have her best interest at heart; they only care about money, and the entire family is ungrateful.

Moesha's family members are very ungrateful. Ayisha Modi has promised them a huge sum of money, they are not thinking about the poor girl; all they want is money. I remember there was a time when Nana Akua Addo brought a pastor to pray for Moesha, and her brother Ebito beat the pastor and broke his anointing oil. she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens under the post

@Prynx said:

If you tell this woman your secret you are dead

@naatkodoi said:

Afua you talk like tomorrow is yours

@Sarah233 asked:

Eiiii so u think u will be like this forever?

@Caroiscute said:

One thing about Afia is she’s very generous and prayerful. Forget the way she talks sometimes, she is a good person.

Becca speaks after being criticised for donating $2k to Moesha

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Becca has confirmed that she and her husband, Sani Tobi Daniels, donated to Moesha Boduong's GoFundMe, making them top donors on the website.

She admitted that she may not be best friends with the curvy model but was touched by her story and wanted to help her.

Also, a fellow musician, Kwabena Kwabena, urged people not to be judgemental despite Moesha living lavishly before falling to a stroke.

