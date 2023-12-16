Nana Agradaa has waded into the controversy surrounding Sonnie Badu's recently-held concert

According to Agradaa, God revealed to her that the the gospel singer faked an accident to get public sympathy

She was reacting to Badu's attempts to call out Dr Kwaku Oteng over a 'failure' to fulfil a sponsorship promise

Controversial preacher Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Nana Agradaa, has launched a scathing attack on gospel singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu.

Agradaa's attack follows Badu's recent criticisms of business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng. The singer recently called out Dr Oteng for what he described as a failure to fulfil a promise of sponsoring his Rhythms In Africa concert.

But in a fiery video response, Nana Agradaa accused the gospel artiste of spreading falsehoods about the business mogul, despite later issuing an apology.

Defending Dr Oteng, Agradaa cast doubts over an earlier claim by Badu that he had been ccident prior to his concert whch he claims cost over GH₵2M.

According to her, Sonnie Badu fabricated a story about the supposed accident, claiming that she discovered, through spiritual means, that the singer never experienced any accident but staged it for sympathy.

Nana Agradaa, relying on spiritual insights, contested Sonnie Badu's accident narrative, claiming that she has received confirmation through spiritual means that the gospel singer never experienced any accident.

Watch the video below:

The video has sparked reactions online, with many questioning the authenticity of the spiritual revelations and the ongoing feud between the two personalities.

