Founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry Nana Agradaa got many people talking about her new hairdo on social media

She rocked a casual outfit by wearing a loose dress, an oversized pair of glasses while sipping on a drink in a video

The video got many of ehr fans calling out her stylist for not fixing her frontal wig properly, while others were of the view that it could be a new trend

Ghanaian Pastor Nana Agradaa got many of her Instagram followers talking about her frontal lace wig and how it a fixed by her hairstylist.

Nana Agradaa gets many talking about her wig

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, @evang_mama_pat, the former priestess wore a loose green dress with a white neckline.

She accessorised her look by wearing giant star-studded glasses while she sipped a drink from a glass in the video.

One thing that caught the attention of many of her fans was how her edges were styled when her hairstylist was fixing the frontal lace wig on her head.

Video of Nana Agradaa showing off her frontal lace wig.

Ghanaians rected to Nana Agradaa's wig

The video got many of Nana Agradaa's fans laughing hard as they called out her hair stylist. Others also hinted that the hairdo was going to be a new trend.

Below are some of the reactions:

pweedynana said:

Frontal is frontaling.

g.mxw said:

It’s the fringe kum baby hair alongside the glasses for me … mummy we will “well” it for you

thestephy__ said:

You look like ur husband now oo eish

naana_diya said:

Your baby curls are beautiful

shannyloise said:

Me, I like this woman oh, you can't tell me otherwise

