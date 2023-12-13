Salinko, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Show, revealed that he is in a paternity battle with his girlfriend

The actor said that he believes the child he has with his ex is not his as he found out that the lady was dating another guy

According to him, he is planning to get a DNA test done to know for sure whether the kid is his or not

Popular actor Salinko, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Show, dropped a bombshell, revealing that he is entangled in a fierce paternity battle with his ex-girlfriend. The actor opened up about the situation, expressing doubts about the child he shares with his former partner.

Ghanaian actor Salinko Photo Source: salinko_official

Source: Instagram

Salinko disclosed that he became suspicious when he discovered that his ex-girlfriend was involved with another man while they were still together.

Salinko said despite showering her with love and support throughout her pregnancy, he found himself in a paternity controversy only four months after the child's birth.

The actor, who had been based in Accra, said he received an unexpected phone call from an unknown man, accusing him of allegedly taking away his partner and their child. This revelation left Salinko stunned, prompting him to reconsider the certainty of his fatherhood.

Salinko narrated the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced during the sudden turn of events to Emelia Brobbey.

Salinko said that he is determined to seek the truth. He revealed his intention to undergo a DNA test to definitively ascertain whether the child is biologically his or not.

Ghanaian man pushes for DNA test

In another story, Prince Yaw Gharbin, a doctoral researcher at the University of Luxembourg, is advocating for mandatory DNA testing for every newborn in Ghana before official naming.

He emphasised the prevalence of cases where men, after caring for children they believed to be theirs, later discovered otherwise.

Prince also suggested the addition of mandatory DNA testing to the Ghanaian constitution and encouraged men to stay with their pregnant partners until a DNA test confirms parentage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh