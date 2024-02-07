Ghanaian singers DopeNation have caused a stir after talking about their relationship status

In a recent interview, the brothers said they are still celibate and have never had any relationship or intimacy before

Ghanaians expressed their views in the comments section of the video

Singers and producers DopeNation have said that they're still single and celibate at their age.

They made this assertion in a recent interview with Delay, aired on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

"We're still single," DopeNation tells Delay. Photo Source: @ghdopenation @delayghana

Source: Instagram

In their interview with popular media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, on her show, The Delay Show, DopeNation said they have never been in a romantic relationship before because they don't yet believe in love.

During the interview, Michael Boafo, the older brother, said:

The world is really complex oo. We've experienced many people go through a lot of stuff. For what it really is, mostly people who are in love, happen to be in a situation. For the same momentum you had for feeling happy, you can feel very sad the day you'll be heartbroken. We feel like love is a scam. Love is a commitment and commitment is expensive.

Watch the video below.

Earlier, the musicians also revealed how they met their father for the first time in 14 years, describing it as an "interesting" experience.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

fuegoface_brat said:

They’re looking really good and healthy with the weight loss

dimple_dorrent said:

They actually said NOTHING

M Duffy said:

Ah! Nonfa b3n ni

_ewuramaidol said:

Woseee eiii you haven’t seen anything yet

_keenozbags said:

So they will be Roman Fathers?. People who talk like this fear them. Before you realize they haven’t sent you a wedding invitation. After they convinced you that being with someone is stressful

Source: YEN.com.gh